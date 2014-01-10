版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 15:01 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch shares indicated up 1.55 percent after FY sales

ZURICH Jan 10 The Swatch Group SA : * Shares indicated up 1.55 percent after FY sales
