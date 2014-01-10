版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 16:03 BJT

BRIEF-Swatch Group shares rise 4.3 pct after sales figures

ZURICH Jan 10 The Swatch Group SA : * Shares rise 4.3 percent after sales figures
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐