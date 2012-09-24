版本:
New Issue-Swedbank AB sells $1 bln notes

Sept 24 Swedbank AB on Monday sold $1
billion of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas,
Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: SWEDBANK AB

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 2.125 PCT   MATURITY    09/29/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.849   FIRST PAY   03/29/2013
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.157 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P A-PLUS      SPREAD 150 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS    MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

