Sweden tests blockchain technology for land registry

| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 Sweden is conducting tests to
put the country's land registry system on blockchain, the
underlying technology supporting the digital currency bitcoin,
the Swedish Land Registry said on Thursday.
The Scandinavian country is working on the project with
Swedish blockchain company ChromaWay, consulting firm Kairos
Future, and telecommunications service provider Telia, the
registry said in a statement.
Together, they have come up with a framework or the
so-called "proof of concept" through a white paper and technical
demonstration of how the Swedish land registry would work on
blockchain.
The blockchain technology works by creating permanent,
public "ledgers" of all transactions that could potentially
replace complicated systems such as clearing and settlement with
one simple database.
"In the first phase of the technology, we have tested the
process with some banks," Magnus Kempe, director of retail and
finance at Kairos Future, told Reuters in a telephone interview
on Thursday. "Now we're on the second phase of the project where
we will test in a full-sized environment."
Kempe believes the project could go live in the fall this
year.
The plan is to put real estate transactions on blockchain
once the buyer and seller agree on a deal and a contract is
made, Kempe said. From there all the parties involved in the
transactions -- the banks, the government, brokers, buyers, and
sellers -- are able to track the progress of the deal once it is
completed.
Currently, it takes months to complete a real estate deal in
Sweden from the time the parties agree until the contract is
completed.
"Digital documentation of property transfers and good
technology will enable the confirmation for all parties in a
real estate transaction (with) the highest level of security,"
said Mats Snäll, head of development of real estate
registration, at the Swedish Land Registry.
"Being able to assign pending title deed is also something
of value for all parties. Everyone will benefit from this," he
added.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra
Maler)