UPDATE 1-Sweden's central bank chief and new deputy at odds over policy

* Riksbank chief says bank will do all it can on inflation

* New deputy says rates cannot go much lower (Adds details, analyst quote)

STOCKHOLM Feb 25 Sweden's central bank governor and his newly appointed deputy disagree over how much interest rates can be cut in order to meet inflation targets, minutes of the bank's latest meeting showed on Wednesday.

Stefan Ingves said the bank would do anything needed to push inflation to its 2 percent target but deputy Henry Ohlsson said while he was not concerned about the repo rate being cut to below zero last month, he did not think it could go much lower.

In mid-February, the central bank shocked markets by cutting its benchmark interest rate to -0.10 percent and launching a bond-buying programme in an effort to push up prices and restore market faith in its 2 percent inflation target.

Ingves told a news conference after that decision that rates "can go much lower if needed".

The Riksbank said in the minutes that it stands ready to move rates further into negative territory and buy more bonds if stubbornly low inflation does not come closer to the target.

"We are essentially prepared to do all we can to uphold the inflation target as an anchor for price setting and wage formation in Sweden," the minutes quoted Ingves as saying.

But Ohlsson said that he was worried about the business and market reaction to negative rates and the fact that many contracts were not designed with negative rates in mind.

The crown strengthened three ore after the publication of the minutes to 9.50 against the euro.

"It seems that there is limited room for new rate cuts," Swedbank analyst Knut Hallberg said. "If the Riksbank cuts again, which we think they will, it will probably be another 10 points down to -0.20 percent, but bottom is somewhere there." (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson and Johan Sennero; Editing by Louise Ireland)