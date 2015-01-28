Sweden's unconventional monetary policy would be no bazooka

* Negative rates seen as next step, may come in Feb
By Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero
STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 Sweden's central bank may be
the next to adopt unconventional policies to fight falling
prices, but it is unlikely to match the impact of others as the
bond market is small, yields are low and banks are already flush
with cash.
The European Central Bank said last week it would pump
billions of new money into the financial system through
sovereign bond purchases, part of a plan to launch a "big
bazooka" to revive the economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve and
Bank of England have taken similar steps.
While growth in Sweden looks relatively solid at an expected
2.6 percent this year it may be knocked off track by European
weakness. Even with that expansion, inflation is way under the
central bank's 2 percent target and cheap oil is adding to
downwards pressure. Some economists say Sweden risks a
deflationary spiral.
Having held its key rate at zero since October, the Riksbank
has said it could take new steps as early as its next meeting on
Feb 12. These could include adopting negative rates, offering
cheap loans to banks and buying bonds but economists are not
optimistic about their success.
"If any unconventional measure is launched, it will most
likely not be a big bazooka but rather a quite small handgun,"
Nordea said in a note.
The Riksbank's first move is expected to adopt negative
interest rates, possibly at its next meeting in February,
following in the footsteps of Switzerland and Denmark.
But economists say there may be little room to cut without
the risk of negative effects - such as dislocation in financial
markets and the risk that depositors will pull money from banks.
"The Riksbank can cut again ... by 10-15 basis points, but
not more than that," said Roger Josefsson, Danske Markets chief
economist.
Citibank said in a note last week it expected the Riksbank
to cut its key repo rate to as low as -0.25 in February.
If this fails to send inflation - headline prices fell 0.3
percent in December on a year-on-year basis - back up towards
the central bank's target analysts expect a dose of quantitative
easing (QE) will follow shortly after, maybe as early as March.
The crown has strengthened around 2 percent since the ECB's
announcement and any further gains would support the argument
for extra steps as a stronger crown would mean cheaper imports,
making it even harder for the Riksbank to hit its inflation
target.
"QE is now our main scenario," Citibank said.
LIMITED FIREPOWER
The Riksbank, however, faces several complications.
It cannot influence the price of oil and commodity imports
or affect increased competition at home - one reason it believes
price pressures are low. Better demand for Swedish exports
depends on recovery in Europe more than monetary policy at home.
Also, the relatively strong growth is driven by consumer
spending and too much extra stimulus could increase imbalances,
such has high levels of household debt, in the economy.
"It is a nightmare scenario for the Riksbank," said Robert
Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB. "Their tools are not powerful
enough to hit the inflation target."
Nevertheless, the Riksbank needs to show it is committed to
meeting its inflation goal. Inflation expectations - key for
wage setting and corporate investment - have already started to
drift away from the 2 percent target.
Citibank expects the Riksbank to announce bond purchases of
15-20 billion Swedish crowns ($1.8-2.4 billion) per month as
early as March or April, with the goal of pushing yields and the
currency lower and encouraging banks to lend more money.
But Swedish central bank First Deputy Governor Kerstin af
Jochnick warned last week that large purchases could affect the
smooth functioning of the small bond market.
Danske Market's Josefsson said a bond purchase programme of
5-10 billion crowns a month would be "pretty big".
Sweden only has around 766 billion crowns ($92.9 billion)
outstanding in nominal and inflation-linked bonds. The UK Gilt
market, for example, tops $2 trillion. Yields on Swedish debt
are already near record lows.
"If they are going to make big purchases, they would have to
buy in the mortgage bond market, and the Riksbank may not be so
keen on doing that," Jesper Hansson, head of forecasting at
National Institute of Economic Research, said.
Sweden's mortgage market has outstanding debt worth 1.2
trillion crowns, but the Riksbank has been worried about an
overheated housing market and cutting mortgage costs further
would hardly help.
Targeted loans to banks would avoid stoking high levels of
household debt. But banking system liquidity is already good.
Former Finance Minister Anders Borg told Reuters last week
the central bank should think about currency intervention.
But central bank Governor Stefan Ingves has said that would
be last of the options. Such a move could lead to accusations of
competitive devaluation.
