UPDATE 2-Struggling to raise inflation, Sweden edges towards currency intervention

* Crown strengthening on strong domestic economy, loose ECB
policy
* Board gave governor power to intervene in fx market this
week
* Rate setters split on intervention decision
By Daniel Dickson and Oskar von Bahr
STOCKHOLM, Jan 8 Sweden's central bank is close
to making its first foreign exchange intervention in 15 years in
a desperate attempt to push up inflation, but critics say any
effort to weaken the crown is likely to be futile.
The Riksbank has struggled to combat a largely strengthening
currency despite cutting interest rates to record negative lows,
due to a booming economy and loose monetary policy in much of
the outside world.
With its monetary tools to ward off deflation dwindling, the
Riksbank board gave Governor Stefan Ingves powers earlier this
week to intervene immediately in the currency market. Minutes
published on Friday of a meeting last month suggested that some
policymakers believe intervention is the right way to go.
"Several members ... noted that if the exchange rate
appreciated too rapidly, currency interventions could be
necessary," said the minutes of the rate-setting meeting held in
mid-December.
The ultra-low interest rates helped the economy to grow 3.9
percent year-on-year in the third quarter, the third highest
rate in the European Union. Data on Friday showed industrial
production was up 6 percent in November from a year earlier.
But with the main lending rate at -0.35 percent and the
Riksbank pumping money into the economy by buying bonds, it
faces a quandary. The loose monetary policy is failing to raise
inflation but encouraging a rise in house prices and household
debt, which per capita is one of the highest in Europe. Many
people also fear a housing bubble.
"The tool box is getting empty," said Nordea analyst
Torbjorn Isaksson.
That leaves currency intervention to weaken the currency in
the hope of pushing inflation towards the Riksbank's target by
raising the cost of imported goods and services. Analysts
believe the Riksbank could start selling crowns at somewhere
between 9.00 to 9.15 to the euro versus 9.26 on
Friday.
TARGET OBSESSION
Critics say the bank's obsession with its 2 percent target
is unrealistic. But the board does not dare to wait for the
strong domestic economy to push up inflation, wary of past
policy mistakes that undermined its credibility.
The Riksbank raised rates fast in 2010 and 2011, worried
about the housing bubble that was already inflating, even though
the global economy had yet to recover from the 2008 financial
crisis. Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman called the policy
"sadomonetarist" while U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen
held up premature Swedish rate increases as a mistake to avoid.
Former Bank of England governor Mervyn King and U.S.
economist Professor Marvin Goodfriend are due this month to
present a post mortem report on the last few years of Swedish
monetary policy, including the viability of the inflation
target.
Consumer prices have been flat or falling for most of the
last three years, and a meagre pick up toward the end of last
year has stalled, largely due to the stronger crown.
CPI rose by 0.1 pct in the year to November.
FIGHTING AGAINST GRAVITY
Many people think that if the Riksbank resorts to currency
intervention, it will be unable to beat the market. "The crown
is in our opinion - and according to the Riksbank - undervalued
so they are fighting against gravity," Nordea's Isaksson said.
The problems with currency intervention were highlighted
only last year when the Swiss central bank was forced to scrap
its cap on the Swiss franc versus the euro.
In a sign of a split within the Riksbank, Deputy Governor
Martin Floden entered a reservation against the board's decision
to give Ingves the powers to intervene immediately.
On its trade-weighted index, the crown has
strengthened 5.8 percent since April and is 2.9 percent stronger
since the day before the Riksbank cut rates at an unscheduled
meeting in March.
Threats of currency intervention have caused the crown to
weaken from its strongest levels in December, but the index is
still stronger than the Riksbank's latest forecast, at 109.06
versus 110.7 seen around now.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that despite the prospects
of currency intervention, market strategists expect the crown to
reach 9.00 by the end of the year.
Many believe currency intervention will be backed by other
policy measures such as further rate cuts and more bond buying.
In Friday's minutes, Floden advocated further rate cuts.
However, critics says they cannot be cut infinitely below zero
and market participants are already complaining of low liquidity
even though the Riksbank has yet to complete purchases of more
than 30 percent of outstanding government bonds.
The last time the Riksbank intervened in the currency market
was in 2001. At that time, the problem was the opposite: a
weakening Swedish crown meant there was a risk of higher
inflation than the Riksbank's 2 percent target.
A 2006 study published by the Riksbank itself showed that
interventions had been of little value, also after a currency
peg that the bank upheld at tremendous costs, including a 500
percent policy rate, until 1992, was scrapped.
"That the Riksbank alone could resist the whole of the
market's flows or its will to affect the crown, I just don't
believe in that," said Anders Skoldberg, portfolio manager at
the Second Swedish National Pension Fund.
