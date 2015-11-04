Swedish efforts to weaken crown pale against ECB largesse

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 4 The Swedish crown's stubborn rise
since the Riksbank announced another round of bond buying shows
the Sweden is slowly losing a battle to weaken its currency,
outgunned by the ECB's huge monetary easing programme.
Several Swedish central bankers warned this week that the
Riksbank is ready to take interest rates deeper into negative
territory and perhaps even launch a rare round of currency
intervention to drive the crown lower.
But investors have shrugged off the threats, driving the
crown up 1 percent against the euro in the past week.
Better growth prospects have helped the currency, but
analysts also say that Sweden's efforts to engineer a weaker
crown simply cannot counteract the European Central Bank, which
is likely to expand its ultra-loose monetary policy in December
in a bid to boost inflation.
In a bid to pre-empt the ECB's expected move, the Riksbank
said last week it would expand its bond-buying by 65 billion
Swedish crowns to a total of 200 billion crowns (1.4 billion
euros). This is just a fraction of the ECB's scheme.
The asset purchase programme covers 34 percent of the
outstanding stock of Swedish government bonds, compared to just
14 percent for the ECB. Analysts said that while this ratio is
large in the Swedish context, the size of balance sheet
expansion is tiny to have a lasting impact on the exchange rate.
Balance sheet expansion through asset purchases, or
quantitative easing, usually weakens a currency as it increases
its supply, but Sweden's efforts just cannot match that of its
biggest trading partner, the euro zone.
Expectations that the ECB will expand is 1-trillion euro
bond buying programme and of a potential cut in the deposit rate
have driven the euro lower against the crown and a
host of other currencies like the dollar, the yen
, and the Swiss franc.
"It is not very surprising to see such a reaction in the
crown," said Richard Falkenhall, currency strategist at SEB, a
leading Nordic bank. "Right now, the Swedish crown is going in
the opposite direction and investors know that there isn't much
the Riksbank can do."
FIRMER CROWN, STRONGER GROWTH
The Riksbank has cut rates three times this year, but the
impact on the crown has been fleeting. The last cut, on July 2,
took the key interest rate to a record low -0.35 percent and the
crown fell to a 7-month low of 9.68 crowns per euro in late
August.
Since then, the crown has recovered and was trading at 9.34.
"We have been noticing for several months that extra
monetary accommodation is having less of an impact on weakening
the crown," Morgan Stanley strategists said in a note.
They said Sweden's current account surplus was helping the
currency, as was the fact that the Swedish economy was growing
faster than the rest of Europe.
Sweden's government expects the economy to expand 2.8
percent this year. Inflation, too, is picking up, with core
inflation edging towards the central bank's target of 2 percent.
Analysts say the Riksbank's fight to keep the crown weaker
is coming at a cost, given the risks of a housing bubble and a
highly-leveraged household sector, but for an export-dependant
economy there are few options.
One of them is intervening in the currency market. The
Riksbank rarely intervenes and is usually considered as the last
resort. The last time they intervened was in 2001 to halt the
currency from weakening and was considered a failure.
"In our view, Riksbank will continue to fight against
crown's strength," said Ulrich Leuchtmann, strategist at
Commerzbank. "The risk that Sweden's central bankers will at
some point capitulate, like their colleagues in Switzerland did
in January, nevertheless is marginally higher."
(1 euro = 140.9604 crowns)
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)