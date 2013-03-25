Top Swedish boss sounds alarm over 'devastating' strong crown

STOCKHOLM, March 25 The head of one of Sweden's
biggest companies told the government it was imperilling the
country's industrial base by allowing crown currency to surge to
record highs.
In a candid open letter to the financial markets minister
dated March 21, SCA Chief Executive Jan Johansson said
the authorities' relaxed stance on the rising crown would make
it impossible to do business in the long term.
While the impact of the strong currency has spurred debate
in local media and industrial lobbies in recent months,
Johansson's remarks were the sharpest to date from major
corporations more likely to stress their ability to cope.
"If the Swedish currency is allowed to become too strong, it
will be impossible to run long-term and competitive industrial
operations in this country," the boss of SCA, which makes
hygiene and paper products.
Bolstered by some Europe's strongest public finances and
relatively high interest rates, Sweden's currency earlier this
month hit its highest level in trade-weighted terms since
the crown's peg against the ecu, the forerunner of the euro, was
abandoned in 1992.
Already struggling with a sharp fall in demand from the euro
zone - the destination of around half of Swedish export goods -
the country's exporters now face fierce currency headwinds.
But policymakers from both the centre-right government and
the central bank have taken a relaxed view, saying companies
need to adjust to the new currency landscape.
The crown has gained about 8 percent on the trade-weighted
index since early June last year.
Johansson pointed to the cap on its currency introduced by
Switzerland as an example of how other countries were seeking to
safeguard their industries in the face of currency strength.
"Sweden is doing the opposite," he said.
"We cling to the view a strong crown is good for the country
and testimony to sensible economic policy, while choosing to
ignore how the export industry's competitive power is
increasingly hollowed out," he said.
"In time, it will be devastating as investments dry up and
industrial operations in this country become unprofitable."
(Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Christopher Jungstedt; Editing
by Toby Chopra)