RPT-Sweden risks property bubble as currency war intensifies

* Riksbank steps up efforts to avoid deflation
* Strengthening crown seen as threat
* Monetary loosening could stoke consumer debt
* Key interest rate at -0.25 pct
By Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, March 22 Having twice cut rates into
negative territory, Sweden's central bank is locked in a
high-stakes currency war with the European Central Bank that
could stave off deflation but risks creating another property
bubble.
The Riksbank is worried that a strengthening crown, fuelled
in part by ECB bond-buying, will reverse a recent upturn in
consumer prices and raise the spectre of deflationary damage to
Sweden's fast-growing AAA economy.
The moves by Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves represent a
dramatic rethink by a bank that was accused of "sado monetarism"
for keeping policy tight after the financial crisis for fear of
stoking household debt that is among the highest in Europe at
170 percent of disposable income.
The Riksbank cut its key interest rate by 0.15 percentage
points last week, to -0.25 percent, and said it would buy a
further 30 billion Swedish crowns ($3.5 billion) of government
bonds.
The danger, however, is that the ultra-loose monetary policy
could encourage households to take on more debt.
"Our fundamental view is that they have been forced to take
this aggressive action because of past mistakes," said James
McCann, European economist at Standard Life Investments.
"The risk for them is if they go big on asset purchases it
could feed through into bigger credit creation in the housing
sector and they would be stoking financial stability risk."
CRIPPLING CRASH
Memories of Sweden's crippling property crash of the early
1990s remain vivid. Though set against a different backdrop --
high inflation was then endemic in Sweden -- a real estate
lending boom crippled several banks as loans went bad,
necessitating a costly state rescue.
The rest of the decade was spent slowly restocking public
finances amid soaring unemployment that even now has yet to
return to pre-crisis levels.
Making the Riksbank sweat now is a fall in long-term
inflation expectations before wage negotiations for about a
third of the country's population are finalised early next year.
The deflationary scenario could become self-fulfilling if unions
and bosses agree meagre salary increases.
Former finance minister Anders Borg said the Riksbank's slow
reaction on low inflation meant it could ill afford a strong
crown. Combined with low interest rates, fast economic growth
threatens to create asset bubbles, especially in property.
"We must see some of the history coming here. Sweden has now
had falling inflation for the past four years ... so it is quite
clear we overestimated the inflationary pressures," Borg said,
serving to explain why Sweden is taking a looser line than
Britain, another European economy with good growth but deflation
risks.
QUESTION OF TRUST
Par Magnusson, chief analyst at Nordics RBS, said: "Now
inflation expectations are falling, so they are forced to go all
in. How do you solve that? By giving a promise to the export
industry that you will be weakening the crown ... The message is
aimed at the employers: trust us and raise the wages and we will
promise to weaken the crown."
The Riksbank's strategy may be working. The crown on Friday
traded at around 9.32 to the euro, compared with 9.17 before the
central bank's action..
But other small countries, such as Switzerland, have had
trouble winning a currency war against the euro, with the ECB
pledging to buy 60 billion euros ($64.9 billion) of bonds each
month.
"It will be an extremely difficult task," said Robert
Bergqvist, chief economist at SEB. "It's a very uneven battle
between the ECB and the Riksbank."
If rate cuts fail, Sweden has other tools at its disposal,
including currency intervention or increased bond buying. Many
traders expect more action if the crown strengthens again.
"I think they can win the war if they increase the size of
the asset purchases," said Petr Krpata, currency strategist at
ING in London.
($1 = 8.6210 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.9242 euros)
(Additional reporting by Johan Sennero; Writing by Alistair
Scrutton; Editing by David Goodman)