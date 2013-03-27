CORRECTED-FEATURE-From tuna to tech, Hexagon breaks Swedish mould

(Corrects description of Stefan Persson in para 16)
By Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, March 27 In the shadow of well-known
brands like Volvo and Ericsson, an acquisition-packed decade has
made technology firm Hexagon one of Sweden's most
valuable companies and a rare newcomer among its top blue chips.
The company, market leader in precision measurement
technology used in fields from microchip making to surveying dam
construction, is now worth more than Swedish world number two
white goods maker Electrolux after taking its
business so far from its roots as to be unrecognisable.
When Ola Rollen stepped through the doors at Hexagon as CEO
in 2000, leaving a job as head of a division at engineer Sandvik
, he entered a company with lots of businesses but no
business idea and scarcely any growth prospects.
Founded in 1975, Hexagon was then a sprawling conglomerate
with its fingers in everything from tuna fish imports to vehicle
hydraulics and, as financier Melker Schorling told Rollen at a
meeting in downtown Stockholm in 1999, it was basically garbage.
Schorling had bought a controlling stake in the company the
year before, aiming to build something from the ground up.
Rollen, who first made a name for himself as a young CEO of
metals firm Kanthal, had attracted his attention.
"He said: It can't get much worse. Build what you want,"
Rollen, now a trim and youthful 47, told Reuters from the
company's Stockholm office of Scandinavian wood design, with
large windows overlooking the capital.
Rollen had to think of ways to realign a company so diverse
it came as a surprise when he found it ran day-care centres.
"We set up a number of criteria - that we would be world
leading, that we would have large R&D content and little
invested fixed assets - it should be easy to move the operations
if there were shocks in the global economy," he said.
PATH TO LEADERSHIP
Focusing the business on telecommunications gear or vehicle
components were among the options he was considering when he
recalled U.S. measurement technology firm Brown & Sharpe, which
had once sought to recruit him - an offer he turned down.
While Hexagon had no previous business in the field, the
firm offered a possible path toward leadership in a fragmented
market being reshaped by innovation in fields like lasers.
To free up resources, Hexagon began selling off assets in
less promising sectors, starting with its food business that
under previous management thinking was a buffer for the cyclical
engineering business but which was barely profitable.
Brown & Sharpe was fortuitously in receivership at the time
and though it was as big as Hexagon, Rollen bought it, taking
the first step down a road that would see the firm acquire more
than 100 companies and shed virtually all its original business.
"Very often I find company executives just have really poor
imagination," Rollen said. "Just because you run a paper mill
doesn't mean you have to keep on trudging on the same spot."
Hexagon's four biggest deals - Brown & Sharpe, Swiss Leica
Geosystems, Canadian NovAtel and U.S. Intergraph - cost nearly
$4 billion and group sales have more than quadrupled since 1999
to 2.38 billion euros ($3.08 billion).
In the same period its operating margin has risen to 20.6
percent from below 5 percent, underpinning a rise in market
capitalisation to 60 billion crowns ($9.28 billion) from just
under 2 billion crowns. By comparison, the wider Swedish market
index has gained 14 percent in that time.
Schorling owns Hexagon shares totalling 26.7 percent of
capital and 47.7 percent of votes in the company, whose biggest
owners also include H&M founding family member Stefan
Persson.
A RARE BIRD
Its rapid rise and acquisition-fuelled transformation makes
Hexagon a rare bird among Sweden's top 20 listed companies by
market value, most of which are businesses a century or more
old, which critics say shows a lack of dynamism in Sweden.
But the growth has not come without risks, highlighted when
its heavy debt burden was seen as too risky in the financial
crisis following the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, when
Hexagon only narrowly avoided breaching its loan covenants.
"If you are poor and are going to build something big, then
you have to take risks," said Rollen, who owns 2 million, or 0.6
percent, of Hexagon shares, according to the firm's website.
Since then, Hexagon has lowered its net debt to earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ratio to its
target of 2.5 to attain investment grade on any notes it issues,
down from about five after Intergraph was acquired in 2010.
That still leaves it well above the Swedish engineering
companies against which it is measured, despite now generating
more than half its sales from software. Atlas Copco's
net debt to EBITDA ratio is 0.4.
"The worry about the debt levels has been the Achilles heel
that has sent the share down in the past," said Nordea equity
strategist Mattias Eriksson, whose bank has a hold
recommendation on the stock.
"Now they have room to make acquisitions again ... That is
more or less what people have been waiting for really - that
they dream up something new and exciting."
Rollen said four or five potential big acquisitions were
always on the radar of the group, which is now headquartered in
London, and its goal of reaching sales of 3.5 billion euros and
a 25 percent margin in 2015 would alone require 300-400 million
euros of acquisitions.
"We can deliver on this plan while keeping our debt in
absolute numbers roughly where it is and still make acquisitions
and pay dividends and reach our targets," he said.
LET ME ENTERTAIN YOU
Rollen, who in his youth played the guitar in a rock band
that cut a record deal with ABBA manager Stikkan Anderson, has a
knack for showmanship.
Nowhere was this more evident than when he took the stage
before thousands of customers in an Orlando, Florida, ballroom
in June 2011 to Robbie William's raucous "Let Me Entertain You"
to deliver a keynote that smacked more of show business than
corporate presentation.
His high profile has some wondering how the company would
fare without him. When he sold 1.7 million shares in mid-2011 to
pay personal debts, the sale set off a 40-percent slide in the
share price, though it has since recovered.
"The company certainly doesn't stand and fall with him,"
said Bjorn Enarson, analyst at Nordik bank Danske, which also
has a hold recommendation on the stock.
"But the valuation may include some hopes he will figure out
another exciting thing that turns into a new major shift for the
company. And that hope might expire if he disappeared."
Rollen says the prospect of leaving is not on his mind.
"It is still fun," he said, and cited a remark made by
one-time board member Carl-Henric Svanberg, now chairman of
British oil and gas group BP.
"He said at a board meeting that the graveyard is full of
irreplaceable people. One day I will resign and it will work out
fine finding a successor."
($1 = 6.4639 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)