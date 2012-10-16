Oslo bourse to take over small Swedish operator Burgundy

STOCKHOLM Oct 16 The Oslo stock exchange is to
take over small Swedish independent stock market operator
Burgundy, the companies said on Tuesday, a deal which will
challenge main Swedish exchange operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.
Burgundy is currently owned by 13 banks and investment firms
in the Nordic region. Its turnover in September was about $2.6
billion, compared with the approximately $33 billion on the
Stockholm market run by Nasdaq OMX.
"Oslo Bourse and Burgundy will together build a platform for
growth, and will be a strong and viable competitor both for
other Nordic exchanges and for foreign trading platforms that
offer trading in Nordic securities," the Oslo Bourse and
Burgundy said in a statement.
The firms gave no value for the deal.