UPDATE 1-Oslo bourse seeks Swedish foothold with Burgundy deal

STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Norway's Oslo stock exchange is to take over small Swedish stock market operator Burgundy, the companies said on Tuesday, in a deal that will challenge main Swedish operator Nasdaq OMX Group Inc.

Burgundy is owned by 13 banks and investment firms in the Nordic region. Its turnover in September was about $2.6 billion, compared with approximately $33 billion on the Stockholm market run by Nasdaq OMX.

"Oslo Bourse and Burgundy will together build a platform for growth, and will be a strong and viable competitor both for other Nordic exchanges and for foreign trading platforms that offer trading in Nordic securities," the Oslo Bourse and Burgundy said in a statement.

The firms gave no value for the deal and declined to say if any money had exchanged hands.

Oslo Bourse has a cooperation agreement with the London Stock Exchange and plans to use the LSE Millennium trading platform, to which Burgundy will also switch.

"Burgundy is the first offensive establishment in Stockholm for Oslo bourse," Burgundy chief executive Olof Neiglick, who is staying on to lead the firm, told Reuters.

He said Nasdaq OMX had about 60 percent of the share trade market in Sweden, followed by Bats Chi-X Europe with about 30 percent. Burgundy's share of trade of Swedish blue chips was about 4 percent and about 8 percent for exchange traded funds, he said.

Sweden's anti-trust authority began a probe two years ago into a Burgundy complaint that it was denied space for its computers alongside those of clients in a data centre owned by Verizon where OMX Nasdaq has its computers.

Burgundy has said that put it at a disadvantage to Nasdaq OMX when catering for clients who want as much proximity as possible to the exchange servers to enable super-fast trades.

Verizon and OMX deny any wrongdoing.