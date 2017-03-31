Facebook hands Swedish prosecutors footage in gang rape case

STOCKHOLM, March 31 Swedish prosecutors
investigating a suspected gang rape and its broadcast via
Facebook Live said on Friday they had received a copy of
the footage from the U.S. social media company.
Prosecutors earlier this month charged two men with raping a
woman in January, and a third with the crime of "grave
defamation" by streaming it live or with a slight delay online.
The three deny the charges.
"We have received the material," Prosecutor Magnus Berggren
told Reuters, saying he had confirmation that the alleged
assault had been streamed live.
Sweden made a formal request to the U.S. justice department
for help in obtaining the footage from Facebook. Police were
alerted to the case by viewers who saw the broadcast.
The case brings into focus complex ethical and policy issues
faced by Facebook Live and other streaming services.
Facebook Live allows anyone to broadcast a video directly
from their smartphone without the regulatory restrictions
imposed on traditional broadcasters.
Facebook was not immediately available for comment on
Friday.
It said on March 15 it responded to valid requests relating
to criminal cases. "We support local law enforcement who make
data requests related to criminal investigations, particularly
when it comes to the safety of young people," it said in a
statement to Reuters.
