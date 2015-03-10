UPDATE 1-Sweden to end defence agreement with Saudi Arabia

(Adds PM Lofven, defence firm Saab, background)
STOCKHOLM, March 10 Sweden said on Tuesday it
will cancel a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia worth billions
of crowns to its industry after criticism of Riyadh's human
rights record sparked a diplomatic row.
Sweden's Social Democrat-led government, which came to power
in October last year, has focused its foreign policy on human
rights. But its more vocal stance has put it at odds with
industry -- Sweden is the world's 12th biggest arms exporter --
and the coalition government itself has been divided on whether
to renew the Saudi Arabia deal.
"The decision on the Saudi agreement had been made some time
ago," the newspaper Dagens Nyheter quoted Prime Minister Stefan
Lofven as saying in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. "What has
happened in recent days hasn't been decisive."
On Monday, Saudi Arabia blocked Swedish Foreign Minister
Margot Wallstrom from giving a speech to the League of Arab
States in Cairo. A spokesman for Wallstrom said the decision
stemmed from Sweden's criticism of Saudi Arabia's human rights
record.
The Arab League later agreed a resolution denouncing remarks
by Wallstrom to the Swedish parliament, the Saudi Press Agency
reported.
In February, Wallstrom told parliament Saudi Arabia violated
women's rights and criticised the flogging of human rights
activist and blogger Raif Badawi. She also called Saudi Arabia a
"dictatorship."
The cancelled agreement, which includes military systems,
training and transfers of technology, netted 4.8 billion crowns
($561 million) in 2011-2014.
Sebastian Carlsson, press officer at Saab said
other regulation controlled the company's exports, not the
agreement.
"Saudi Arabia is a very important market for us and a good
customer," he said. "How Sweden handles this can affect us."
Saab does not publish any data on how much it sells to Saudi
Arabia or any other country outside Sweden.
The deal was first signed in 2005 by a previous Social
Democratic government and was renewed by a centre-right
government in 2010.
The Green Party, junior partner in the current coalition,
had called for the accord to be scrapped.
But Swedish industry leaders had lobbied hard for an
extension, arguing Sweden's reputation as a trade partner was on
the line.
Cancellation could affect not only defence firms but
companies outside the military sector, 31 business leaders said
in an open letter published on Friday in the newspaper Dagens
Nyheter. They included fashion retailer H&M's main
owner, Stefan Persson, and Investor Chairman Jacob
Wallenberg.
Ulf Bjereld, a professor of political science at Gothenburg
University, said the cancellation of the deal could lead to
Sweden being isolated in world politics.
"But it can also strengthen Sweden's role in that we treat
everyone equally and we stand up for human rights," he said.
