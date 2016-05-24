UPDATE 1-Spotify subscriptions pump up revenue, but operating loss widens

* Spotify revenues rose 80 pct in 2015 - filing
* Revenue 1.9 bln euros, operating loss 185 mln euros
* Spotify sees progress in Discover Weekly type features
(Releads, adds details)
By Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam
STOCKHOLM, May 24 Spotify's revenues rose 80
percent in 2015 as it gained more subscribers for its music
streaming service, but heavy spending on product development and
international expansion meant a bigger operating loss.
The privately-owned Swedish firm, global market leader with
more than 30 million paying users, is facing tough competition
from others such as Apple Music and Alphabet Inc's
Google, which offers YouTube and Google Play Music.
Filings obtained by Reuters from Luxembourg's company
registry on Tuesday showed Spotify's revenues rose to 1.9
billion euros ($2.1 billion) in 2015, almost double the pace of
growth from the previous year.
Subscriptions made up the bulk of revenues, while income
from advertising nearly doubled to 195 million euros.
However, the Stockholm-based company, which provides free
on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers, made an
operating loss of 184.5 million euros in 2015, compared with
165.1 million in 2014.
Spotify attributed its loss to substantial investments in
product development, expansion and new personnel. Of its global
staff of about 2,000, half are based in Stockholm. The company
is registered in Luxembourg, where it files its financial
reports each year.
MIdiA Research forecast in January that total revenue from
streaming would grow from $4.5 billion in 2015 to $8.5 billion
in 2020. Its report said Spotify's market share was 37 percent
last year.
Key additions to its catalogue of music in 2015 included
bands such as The Beatles and AC/DC. It also launched the
popular Discover Weekly feature which offers two hours of
custom-made music recommendations.
"This is the future of music and you should expect to see a
lot of progress in this area during the coming years," it said.
The battle for users has intensified in recent months and
Spotify has rolled out new content to attract new users. It now
offers video, podcasts from the likes of TED Talks and NPR and a
feature which matches music to the pace of a user's run.
Apple Music, launched just a year ago in more than 100
countries, is chasing Spotify and already has 13 million paying
subscribers, while other competitors include Pandora Media Inc
, German start-up SoundCloud and U.S. music producer and
rapper Jay Z's Tidal.
A Spotify executive told Reuters earlier this month the
company had actually seen a faster pace of growth since Apple
Music's launch, as Apple had raised the profile of streaming.
Founded in 2006 by Swedes Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon,
Spotify has financial backing from the likes of Northzone,
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Accel Partners and DST and now
boasts of having close to 100 million users in about 60 markets.
The group said in the filing it intends to continue to make
significant investments in developing new products and enhancing
the functionality of its existing product.
Spotify recently raised $1 billion in convertible debt from
investors including private equity firm TPG Capital and hedge
fund Dragoneer Investment Group.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Editing by Alistair Scrutton and Alexander Smith)