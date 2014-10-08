Sweden's Truecaller clinches $60 mln in venture capital funding

STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Truecaller, a global mobile
phone directory and caller identification service, has secured
$60 million in funding from U.S. tech funds and lured a founder
of Internet calling firm Skype to its board, the Swedish startup
said on Wednesday.
The Stockholm-based company drew funding from Skype
co-founder Niklas Zennstrom's Atomico investment firm as well as
from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, an investor in U.S.
messaging companies Twitter and Snapchat. It will use
the money to hire staff, develop products and expand in new
markets.
Truecaller's mobile app and website lets its 85 million
users search for people anywhere in the world by name or phone
number through the contents of their phone books. It can also
let users identify callers before answering. It is particularly
popular in Asia and the Middle East, where unwanted, or "spam"
calls are prevalent.
"Truecaller is solving a major pain point among smartphone
owners who are looking for a better way to manage their contacts
and always have the right information they need to stay
connected," said Zennstrom, who will join the Truecaller board
as special advisor.
Truecaller said that while it is primarily focused on
growing the number of users, it offers a premium service
starting at $1.99 a month offering features such as seeing who
has viewed their profile and sending contact requests to people
outside their network.
