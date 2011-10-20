Saab administrator says throws in towel on Saab reorganisation

STOCKHOLM Oct 20 The administrator in charge of
Saab's reorganisation said on Thursday there was not
enough cash to save the carmaker and that he had sent an
application to a Swedish court to end the process.
"The money is not enough to continue the reorganisation,"
Guy Lofalk told Reuters.
"Now, an application (to terminate the reorganisation) has
been mailed. It should be on the court's desk tomorrow."
Lofalk added that the $70 million promised by North Street
Capital on Thursday for Saab was far from enough to continue
reorganisation.
He said Chinese investors Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile
Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co are keen to buy
Saab but have failed to reach an agreement with Saab's current
owners.
"I can just say that the parties didn't manage to reach an
agreement on a sale," he said.
The two Chinese companies in June signed a non-binding
memorandum of understanding to take stakes in Saab for a
combined 245 million euros.
Lofalk said he was told by authorities in China that the
companies had the financial muscle to save the carmaker.
Chinese authorities have yet to give a green light on the
two taking ownership in Saab.
