UPDATE 2-FDA panel votes against label change to Swedish Match snus

April 10 Swedish Match AB should not be
allowed to alter the warning label on its snus smokeless tobacco
products to claim they are less harmful than cigarettes, an
advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Friday.
The Stockholm-based company is seeking FDA approval to
remove warnings about mouth cancer, gum disease and tooth loss
from its snus products and to state that they present a
"substantially" lower risk than cigarettes.
It was the first time the committee had been asked by the
FDA to consider allowing a tobacco product to carry a reduced
harm claim. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations
of its advisory panels but typically does so.
Advocates of a risk-based regulatory approach to tobacco
products were disappointed.
"The committee appears to have set an absolute standard of
safety that ignores decades of evidence showing that snus is
vastly safer than cigarettes," said Dr. Brad Rodu, a professor
of medicine at the University of Louisville.
Snus is a moist tobacco product placed underneath the upper
lip that does not involve spitting or chewing. It has been used
for decades in Sweden and is now the country's most popular
tobacco product. Swedish smoking rates have plummeted, as have
the primary tobacco-related diseases: lung cancer, chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease.
Most panelists agreed that snus appears less harmful than
cigarettes when used by smokers who switch.
Kurt Ribisl, a panel member and professor at the University
of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, said
for people using tobacco products, "we need to find a way to
nudge them to the less toxic products."
Still, committee members said Swedish Match did not provide
enough evidence to show Sweden's experience could be replicated
in the United States, or that the company had properly tested
its proposed warning to ensure consumers would understand or be
able to interpret it.
They also said the company had not provided enough
information to rule out an association between snus and tooth
loss or gum disease, although four of eight panelists found
enough evidence to rule out a meaningful link to mouth cancer.
Tobacco control advocates welcomed the vote, saying the
company's proposal did not reflect the full range of associated
risks, including a potential increased risk of pancreatic cancer
and risks to pregnant women.
Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free
Kids, said "a properly prepared application could well have
received a different result." He said he would like to have seen
the company separate its request for a warning label change from
its request to make a modified risk claim.
Dr. Lars Erik Rutqvist, senior vice president of Scientific
Affairs at Swedish Match, said some of the panel's concerns
about the lack of specificity in the proposed message to
consumers were "reasonable." But on balance, he said, he would
not have done anything differently.
Myers said the company's application will provide a roadmap
for others. "My hope is that everybody will learn from it," he
said.
