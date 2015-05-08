UPDATE 2-Swedish Match hopes for U.S. backing to market snus as lower risk

* Company still hopes FDA will approve new label
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, May 8 Swedish Match is
still hoping to be able to market its snus smokeless tobacco in
the United States with claims of reduced health risk, it said on
Friday, despite U.S. regulators recently being advised not to
allow such a move.
Being able to claim that snus - moist snuff placed under the
lip - are less harmful than cigarettes could fuel sales in a
huge market that Swedish Match is betting heavily on as it faces
cut-price competition and tax hikes at home in Sweden.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we will be granted a
modified risk tobacco status," Swedish Match Chief Executive
Lars Dahlgrents told analysts, following the release of its
first-quarter results.
Dahlgren said he was confident the application "provides all
necessary support for a modified risk status" for snus.
Approval for such claims looks unlikely after the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration's advisory panel cautioned against
removing warning labels and allowing reduced health risk claims
last month.
The firm's application to the FDA marks the first time any
tobacco company has asked the regulator to consider allowing a
tobacco product to carry a reduced harm claim. The FDA is not
obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but
typically does so.
Most panelists agreed snus appears less harmful than
cigarettes when used by smokers who switch, but said the company
did not provide enough evidence.
Swedish Match hopes to hear back from the FDA in the coming
months. Dahlgren declined to say what the firm would do if the
application is turned down.
"We'll have to see on what basis such an outcome would be
rendered," he said.
Dahlgren told Reuters last year that convincing U.S.
regulators that snus were less harmful than cigarettes was "an
essential part" of its strategy.
Swedish Match reported a bigger-than-expected fall in
operating profit margin in the first quarter at its snus and
snuff segment, which makes up more than half of group profit.
The margin fell to 38.2 percent, its lowest level since
2007, from 43.8 percent a year earlier. Analysts polled by
Reuters had forecast a 40.8 percent margin.
Its shares ended barely changed having recouped a two
percent loss earlier in the day.
The company, which has seen profits slide at home in the
past couple of years, said group operating profit rose to 1.01
billion crowns ($122 million) in the first quarter, from 858
million, against a forecast of 935 million, helped by profit
growth at the division that includes U.S. mass-market cigars and
positive currency translation effects from a stronger U.S.
dollar.
