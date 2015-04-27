Pharmaceutical company Sobi said to be open to sale -Bloomberg

April 26 Swedish pharmaceutical company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB is open to potential takeover offers after its stock reached an all-time high, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company, also known as Sobi, has held on and off talks with potential buyers since last year. Interested parties include Pfizer Inc, which has an existing partnership with the company, and Biogen Inc, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1Gw8LXb)

Biogen, which also has a partnership with Sobi, could look at acquiring part or all of the company, Bloomberg reported.

Sobi, which is majority owned by Investor AB and is valued at about $3.5 billion, has been working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for some time and there is no guarantee that any takeover will happen. It is still unclear if the talks are ongoing, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Representatives at Sobi, Pfizer, Biogen and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

