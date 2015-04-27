Sweden's Sobi confirms in preliminary talks on bid for company

STOCKHOLM, April 27 Swedish pharmaceutical
company Swedish Orphan Biovitrum said on Monday it
had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company.
The confirmation followed a report from Bloomberg saying the
company, also known as Sobi, had held on and off talks with
potential buyers since last year.
Interested parties include Pfizer Inc, which has an
existing partnership with the company, and Biogen Inc.
Biogen, which also has a partnership with Sobi, could look at
acquiring part or all of the company, Bloomberg reported.
"The Board confirms that it has received a preliminary and
conditional non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer
for all shares issued by the company," Sobi said in a statement,
adding:
"There can be no certainty that an offer will be made, nor
as to the terms of any such offer.!
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)