Swedish Automobile says in final talks with investors on Saab

STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish Automobile said on Thursday it was in "intense final negotiations" with relevant investors about how to secure financing that could help keep carmaker Saab alive, a document received by a Swedish court showed.

The administrator in charge of the cash-strapped carmaker's protection from creditors asked a Swedish court last week that the process be terminated.

"The final result of these negotiations, which can come more or less anytime, are conclusive for Saab's ability to take a stance on the question that the court has asked Saab to comment on," Saab said in a mail to the court.

"Thus, Saab cannot, until the result is known, make any remarks," it said.

The court plans to rule on the administrator's request on Friday afternoon, ahead of a creditor meeting on Monday. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Mia Shanley)