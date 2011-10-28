China's Pang Da, Youngman agree to buy all of Saab-court

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Oct 28 Chinese firms Pang Da Automobile Trade Co and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co have agreed to buy all of the shares in struggling carmaker Saab , a court document showed on Friday.
The two Chinese firms will provide sufficient financing so that a court-backed reconstruction process under creditor protection can continue, it said.
The memorandum of understanding meant the Chinese firms would "buy all of the shares in Saab Automobile AB", the document said.
The document was a statement from Saab's administrator, who was withdrawing an earlier request to end the reconstruction. The court had been due later on Friday to decide on Lofalk's application.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.