China's Pang Da says still in talks with Saab

SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's Pang Da Automobile
Trade Co said in a statement late on Monday that it
would continue talks with various parties including Saab on
plans to invest in the crisis-hit Swedish carmaker.
Saab owner Swedish Automobile said on Monday a
Chinese bank was in talks about taking a stake in Saab, although
it declined to name the bank.
On Sunday, Reuters reported that a Chinese bank would
replace Pang Da in a rescue deal, which would help pave the way
for the approval of General Motors, which still has
preferential shares in Saab and has supplied the Swedish auto
brand with crucial components.
"In principle, we would not oppose to any plan that would be
good for Saab's restructuring and help it out of the current
plight," Pang Da said.
Chinese investors Pang Da and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus
Automobile had agreed to invest in the car manufacturer, but the
deal has encountered numerous problems.
Swedish Automobile said on Monday it was still in
discussions with Youngman, but declined to say whether Pang Da
was still involved.