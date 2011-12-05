China's Pang Da says still in talks with Saab

SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's Pang Da Automobile Trade Co said in a statement late on Monday that it would continue talks with various parties including Saab on plans to invest in the crisis-hit Swedish carmaker.

Saab owner Swedish Automobile said on Monday a Chinese bank was in talks about taking a stake in Saab, although it declined to name the bank.

On Sunday, Reuters reported that a Chinese bank would replace Pang Da in a rescue deal, which would help pave the way for the approval of General Motors, which still has preferential shares in Saab and has supplied the Swedish auto brand with crucial components.

"In principle, we would not oppose to any plan that would be good for Saab's restructuring and help it out of the current plight," Pang Da said.

Chinese investors Pang Da and Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile had agreed to invest in the car manufacturer, but the deal has encountered numerous problems.

Swedish Automobile said on Monday it was still in discussions with Youngman, but declined to say whether Pang Da was still involved.