UPDATE 4-Saab owner to sell Spyker for 32 mln euros

* Inks deal with Alex Mascioli's North Street Capital
* Proceeds to repay CEO Muller's investment company
* Saab looking for new CEO
(Adds Alex Mascioli quotes, details)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 29 Swedish Automobile ,
owner of cash-strapped car maker Saab, said it would sell its
Spyker luxury sports car business to the private equity firm of
racing car enthusiast Alex Mascioli for about 32 million euros.
Swedish Automobile has struggled for months to stave off
bankruptcy, seeking new investors and selling off various assets
so that it could pay suppliers and employees and resume
production at its Saab plant in Sweden.
Last week, Saab won a reprieve when a Swedish court granted
it protection from creditors while it awaits funding from
Chinese investors.
Niche sportscar maker Spyker was one of several assets put
up for sale by Amsterdam-listed parent Swedish Automobile, but a
deal with Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov announced earlier
this year subsequently fell through.
Spyker sports cars have appeared in Hollywood films
including The Pink Panther and Basic Instinct 2. Only a few
dozen are produced each year, with a list price of about 200,000
euros for the C8 Aileron.
Mascioli, 36, a managing director at North Street Capital
based in Connecticut, told Reuters that even though he has owned
a few racing cars, he has never owned a Spyker or an entire car
company.
"I like to throw a car around a track but I've never been
professional," he told Reuters, adding "it's a North Street
Capital project. I am not buying this as a toy."
Mascioli said he expected the Spyker deal to close within a
month and would then focus on raising awareness of the Spyker
brand.
"Considering Spyker hasn't had a budget like Ferrari or
Aston Martin, it's got a very decent track record," said
Mascioli.
"The operations will remain where they are and Victor
(Muller) will remain the CEO and deal with the day-to-day
operations. My role will be an outlet for providing resources
for the company in order for them to increase their operations,"
said Mascioli.
Swedish Automobile said North Street had the resources to
take a long-term view on the development of Spyker as a high-end
sportscar manufacturer.
"This is not a complicated transaction. It's a very, very
straightforward, all-cash deal, which I expect will be closed
within a month," said Victor Muller, who is chief executive of
Swedish Automobile, Saab and Spyker, in a phone interview with
Reuters.
The proceeds from the sale of Spyker will be used to pay
down Swedish Automobile's debt to Tenaci, Muller's private
investment company. Muller said Tenaci would then use the funds
to repay a loan to Antonov.
Swedish Automobile announced in February it had agreed to
sell Spyker to CPP Global Holdings, Antonov's UK holding
company, saying the deal could raise about 32 million
euros.
But at the end of August, it said the deal had been put on
hold. Muller on Thursday denied talk of a falling out with
Antonov, saying their relationship was "excellent".
Antonov has been waiting in the wings to take a stake in
Swedish Automobile and put up financing, but he needs the
approval of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the Swedish
government and former Saab owner GM .
This is because the government has guaranteed a loan to Saab
from the EIB and GM still has preference shares in Saab.
"Antonov isn't out of the game but he currently has a
passive role because he has no choice. But as soon as the way is
paved for his possible return it is up to him to make that
choice. It's his call," Muller said.
Muller said he is looking for a new CEO for Saab and may
announce a candidate within a month.
Swedish Automobile shares initially jumped 16 percent on the
news of the North Street deal but gains were later trimmed to
about 4 percent by 1300 GMT.
(Editing by Sara Webb and Helen Massy-Beresford)