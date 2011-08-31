UPDATE 1-Saab sees substantial losses, scrambles for funds

* H1 2011 operating loss 201.5 mln euros

* Says no certainty about funding

* Sees substantial net loss for full-year 2011

(Adds CEO comment, detail)

AMSTERDAM, Aug 31 Swedish Automobile SWAN.AS, the Dutch parent of cash-strapped carmaker Saab, said on Wednesday it was battling to keep the business afloat as losses mounted, cash dwindled and time was running out.

The famous Swedish car manufacturer has lurched from one cash crisis to another in recent months, scrambling to fend off bankruptcy, pay its workers, and restart production. Its car plant has been idle since April because suppliers refused to deliver parts until their bills were settled.

As a result of the production stoppage during most of the second quarter, Swedish Automobile said on Wednesday it had swung from a 21.9 million euro operating loss in the first half of 2010 to a 201.5 million euro loss in the first half of 2011. It said it saw a substantial net loss for 2011.

On Friday, Swedish Automobile said it was "evaluating all available options" after Swedish public radio quoted sources saying that the company was to apply for court protection from its creditors. [ID:nL5E7JQ1K1]

"Right now, the focus of Saab management is on working as hard as possible to bring the company back into calmer waters by significantly strengthening our financial position, reaching agreement with all our suppliers on payment and delivery terms and restart production as soon as possible," Swedish Automobile Chief Executive Victor Muller said in a statement.

But the company also prepared investors and employees for the worst, saying it was not clear whether funding could be raised to restart production in the short term, or whether funds that have been negotiated for the long term can be secured in time.

On July 4, Saab signed a final agreement for Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co. to take a 29.9 percent stake in the company and for Pangda Automobile Trade Co Ltd ( 601258.SS ) to take a 24 percent stake for a combined 245 million euros. [ID:nLDE75F0CP]

These are still subject to regulatory approval.