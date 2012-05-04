CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Swedish Match Q1 operating profit tops consensus

* Operating profit 972 mln SEK vs forecast 922 mln
* Snuff margin 47.1 pct vs forecast 44.5 pct
* U.S. cheap cigar volumes +36 pct
* Shares up 2.4 pct
By Anna Ringstrom and Veronica Ek
STOCKHOLM, May 4 Tobacco products group Swedish
Match said on Friday it would keep up efforts to sell
more moist Swedish-style snuff, called snus, outside Scandinavia
this year as it posted a bigger rise than expected in
first-quarter profits, lifting its shares.
Snus, put under the lip and sucked, mostly in pouches, is
the group's main cash cow, sold mainly in Sweden and Norway.
To differentiate itself in the United States - the world's
biggest wet snuff market - the rival to Altria Group Inc,
Reynolds American Inc and BAT wants to grow
sales of snus, which is pasteurised while U.S. moist snuff is
fermented.
It said quarterly operating profit rose to 972 million
crowns ($144 million), against a Reuters poll forecast for 922
million and a year-earlier 793 million, on the back of widening
snus margins in Scandinavia and spiking sales of cheap cigars in
the United States.
"It's a really good report," said Cheuvreux analyst Daniel
Ovin. "They raised prices in Scandinavia more than I think the
market had expected... and the volume growth for U.S. mass
market cigars was was much better too."
Profit margin at the snus and snuff division, which makes up
more than half of group profit, grew to 47.1 percent from 44.0
percent, well above a forecast for 44.5 percent, helped by price
increases in Sweden and sales growth in Norway. Snus is banned
in the European Union except Sweden.
Volumes at the U.S. cheap cigar business, which has grown
fast in recent years, were up 34 percent with local currency
sales up more than 20 percent.
"During the year, we will continue to invest for growth for
snus internationally. In the U.S. we will expand distribution
and invest further in marketing activities," it said.
"In SMPM International, the plan is to add at least one
additional test market during the year."
Market test for snus through SMPM International, a venture
with Phillip Morris, showed promising signs in Canada and
in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, the firm said. It has
also tested snus in Taiwan.
It repeated an outlook given in February for growing sales
and profits this year, with the U.S. mass market cigar business
increasing sales, profits and market share.
Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters he expects the
Scandinavian and U.S. snus and snuff markets to grow 3-4 percent
and 5 percent respectively, and U.S. cheap cigar volumes to grow
more than 10 percent.
Swedish Match's shares rose to two-day highs on the news, up
2.4 percent to 274.10 crowns at 0805 GMT, while the wider market
in Stockholm was down 1.5 percent.