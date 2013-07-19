UPDATE 1-Swedish Match hit by fiercer cigar competition in the US

* Operating profit 968 mln SEK vs consensus 1.02 bln
* US cigar push in H2 du increased competition
* Snus margin 44.3 pct vs consensus 43.3 pct
* Repeats sees lower profits from key snus and snuff unit
STOCKHOLM, July 19 Cigar and snuff maker Swedish
Match said on Friday it would boost cigar marketing in
the United States after second quarter-profits were hit by
intensified competition there.
The Swedish firm posted a larger-than-expected 11 percent
drop in operating profit from a year ago to 968 million crowns,
after stepped-up competition resulted in lower cigar prices and
volumes than expected. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a
1.02 billion crown profit.
Chief Executive Lars Dahlgren told Reuters earlier
predictions of 20 percent U.S. cigar volume growth this year
looked very challenging in light of 6 percent growth in the
quarter, and he was now hoping for low double-digit growth.
Measures in the second half of 2013 to address the new
competition from deep discount brands would consist in increased
marketing, and the launch of a new budget brand, he said.
Swedish Match has grown its U.S. mass-market cigar business
fast in recent years. The division that includes the mass market
cigars now accounts for roughly 20 percent of group turnover.
Continued fierce cut-price competition in Sweden for its
biggest product snus, a Swedish-style wet snuff, and a marketing
push for snus in the United States, also weighed on results.
But Swedish Match, most of whose snus is high-end, said it
had taken market share in the growing low-price segment, and
that down-trading from premium products had slowed.
Margin at the snus and snuff division was 44.4 percent, down
from a year ago but above a market forecast for 43.4 percent,
and Dahlgren told Reuters the group aimed to raise prices on
snus in Sweden, it's main snus market, in September.
Swedish Match's share pared earlier losses after the
comments to trade 0.3 percent down at 0900 GMT.
The company stood by a forecast for a probable profit fall
at the snus and snuff product area this year.
Sweden is exempt from an European Union wide ban on snus,
which is put under the lip and sucked, mostly in pouches. In a
revised European tobacco directive that is underway and seen
ratified next year, Sweden may be exempt from a ban on adding
characteristic flavours such as menthol to tobacco products.
"We feel very confident that is how it will be in the final
proposal. When it comes with ingredients, it's a bit more
complicated," Dahlgren said.
Swedish Match saw shares rise last week after media reports
it could receive a takeover bid, with Imperial Tobacco,
British American Tobacco BATS, Philip Morris and
Japan Tobacco mentioned as potential suitors.