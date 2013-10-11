Swedish Match warns of profit downturn for U.S. cigar unit

STOCKHOLM Oct 11 Cigar and moist snuff maker
Swedish Match said on Friday a tougher market for U.S.
cigars would push full-year profit for its second-largest unit
below the level of 2012.
Increased competition in cigars in the United States had
already hit prices in the second quarter but the company
previously said it expected modest full-year profit growth for
that business, despite higher sales.
On Friday Swedish Match said competition had intensified,
giving lower than expected third-quarter volumes and operating
profit for the U.S. mass market cigar business.
"We now anticipate operating profit for the other tobacco
products segment in the third quarter to be in the range of 50
to 60 million Swedish crowns below the third quarter of the
prior year," the company said in a statement.
The unit had an operating profit of 300 million crowns
($46.1 million) in the third quarter of 2012.
Swedish Match said full-year operating profit for
the unit would be below the 1.16 billion crowns of 2012.
The other tobacco products unit made up around 21 percent of
total sales in 2012 and 29 percent of the company's operating
profit.