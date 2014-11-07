Swedish tobacco speciality snus sets sights on U.S. market

* Swedish Match looks to expand snus in U.S. market
STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 For Scandinavians snus is as
Swedish as IKEA or ABBA, a popular and now elegantly-packaged
smokeless tobacco that has transformed its image from a farmers'
staple to a habit of slick executives and Stockholm hipsters.
But the future for main manufacturer Swedish Match
may hinge on efforts to convince U.S. authorities these small
pouches, banned on health grounds in the rest of the European
Union, are less harmful than most other tobacco products.
The strategy, closely watched by the tobacco industry eyeing
alternatives to traditional cigarettes, may be key for an iconic
99-year-old Swedish company seeing its dominance challenged in
its domestic market, where some 285 million cans were consumed
last year in a country of 10 million people.
"It could potentially be an important catalyst," Swedish
Match CEO Lars Dahlgren told Reuters, referring to an
application with the U.S. Federal Drugs Administration (FDA) to
reclassify one of its premium products as a lower health risk
for consumers than cigarettes.
"We consider it a milestone. It is an essential part of our
strategy."
Swedish Match is pushing for the "modified risk" status
created by a 2009 U.S. law, the first application to be
considered for such a designation.
Snus differs from snuff, a dry powder often sniffed through
the nose. Snus is popular in Norway and Sweden and has grown
from almost nothing to some 50 million cans sold in the United
States last year. However, it has been banned in the European
Union due to concerns over mouth cancer.
Wedged under the upper lip for a nicotine hit, it is part of
Swedish culture. When Sweden joined the EU in 1995, it was
granted exemption from an EU snuff ban. Voters may never have
accepted membership if any snus ban had extended to Sweden.
The U.S. push is part of a move by the company to promote
products like snus -- and possibly e-cigarettes -- under a
banner of "harm reduction", having sold its own cigarette
business 15 years ago.
With profits sliding at home over the last two years because
of cheap foreign competition, the U.S. market has become more
important as the EU shows no signs of lifting its ban.
"We've been waiting for growth there for a long time but
this may be the catalyst to give them the edge," said Erik
Bloomquist, a Berenberg Bank analyst. "The problem is that it
could take two to three years and that could blunt the impact."
SWEDISH SQUEEZE
While smoking is frowned upon, at business lunches Swedish
executives will often have a can of premium snus by their plate
and will pop one under the lip during meetings. In bars, young
hipsters drink and sample snus at the same time.
"First of all you can do it anywhere," said 24-year-old Ebba
Stahre, a Stockholm-based singer. She started using snus at the
age of 15, although it is banned at schools and not legally
available to under-18s.
"You don't have to go outside to do it. It's socially
acceptable," she said.
With a 71 percent market share in Sweden, its traditional
home base is being squeezed by foreign competitors like Japan
Tobacco and Imperial Tobacco. Only three years
ago it had 85 percent of the market.
"I think that snus has a big potential in the U.S. market
even without the FDA," Dahlgren said, adding he was looking at a
three to five year period to gain market traction, backed by a
cigar business offering it infrastructure and access.
With sales of 12.6 billion crowns ($1.7 billion) in 2013,
snus accounts for about 60 percent of Swedish Match profits
thanks to margins of around 45 percent.
Swedish Match trades at 13.5 times 2015 forecast earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) on
an enterprise value basis.
That compares with an average multiple of 11.2 for seven of
the largest international tobacco groups, including Philip
Morris International, British American Tobacco
and Imperial Tobacco.
The premium reflects speculation that the company could be
an acquisition target for the likes of Imperial Tobacco and has
a lower litigation risk than competitors.
Swedish Match has sent a 100,000 page report to the FDA to
support its request for "modified risk" status for one of its
best known snus brands.
It argues snus not only presents less risk of
tobacco-related diseases like lung and oral cancer but that many
smokers have swapped cigarettes for snus. The Nordic country has
some of the lowest rates of tobacco-related diseases in Europe.
"The conversations with the FDA are far better than with the
EU," said Sweden Match chief scientist Lars-Erik Rutqvist, who
formerly worked in epidemiological cancer research at
Stockholm's Karolinska Institute. "In the EU it was all
political. In the FDA is has been about science."
A ruling is due within a year. If the decision goes against
Swedish Match, the company says it is still set to push sales in
the U.S. market, but analysts say it may cut back on marketing
expenses that have eaten into profits.
Swedish Match has around a 10 percent U.S. market share for
smokeless products, some 4 million cans. A Handelsbanken Capital
Markets research note said if just one percent of American men
used snus, the U.S. market would be double that of Sweden.
But with snus the company faces intense competition from the
likes of Altria Group, with its Marlboro Snus brand, and
there is scepticism that consumers will accept any new kinds of
products. Americans have a stronger tradition of taking a form
of snuff which is placed under the lower lip and spat out.
COST OR QUALITY?
With a new centre-left government in Sweden raising taxes on
snus to help pay for increased welfare, looking abroad is
becoming more important
At a factory in the Swedish city of Gothenburg, dominated by
the sweet smell of fresh tobacco, officials highlighted how they
filter out impurities. Even moisture from imported fresh tobacco
is steamed out and then reinjected with cleaner Swedish water.
"We want to be different, to keep up high standards," said
Jerry Bogestrand, head of product development.
But he added that cost, not quality, may increasingly be the
main selling point. "The most important issue is its price in
the market, and second is quality. The younger generation is far
more price conscious," said Bogestrand.
Some analysts argue Swedish Match should exit the U.S. to
focus on ensuring it does not lose more of the Scandinavian
market. Others argue it needs new products like e-cigarettes, a
market worth some $2.2 billion.
E-cigarettes, battery powered inhalers that heat nicotine in
liquid form to emit vapour rather than smoke, have led some to
argue authorities should accept smokeless products to help
people wean themselves off conventional cigarettes.
The company sells e-cigarettes through the brand in Russia,
although it is more cautious about the Scandinavian market.
"It's early days for the whole category but cigarettes have
helped putting harm reduction on the agenda of regulators.
E-cigarettes are potentially a product that could fit in with
Swedish Match's portfolio," said Dahlgren.
