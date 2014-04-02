BRIEF-Sweett Group launches new probe into WSJ allegations

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) -

* Sweett Group plc Wall Street Journal allegation - update

* Sweett Group plc - have been further discussions with Serious Fraud Office in UK and initial discussions with Department of Justice in U.S.

* Sweett Group plc - group is cooperating with both bodies and no proceedings have so far been issued by either of them.

* Sweett Group plc - group has commissioned a further independent investigation

* Sweett Group plc - to date still no conclusive evidence to support original allegation has been found

* Sweett Group plc - however, evidence has come to light that suggests that material instances of deception may have been perpetrated by a former employee or employees of group during period 2009 - 2011 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)