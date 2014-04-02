BRIEF-Sweett Group launches new probe into WSJ allegations

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) -
* Sweett Group plc Wall Street Journal allegation - update
* Sweett Group plc - have been further discussions
with Serious Fraud Office in UK and initial discussions with
Department of Justice in U.S.
* Sweett Group plc - group is cooperating with both
bodies and no proceedings have so far been issued by either of
them.
* Sweett Group plc - group has commissioned a
further independent investigation
* Sweett Group plc - to date still no conclusive
evidence to support original allegation has been found
* Sweett Group plc - however, evidence has come to
light that suggests that material instances of deception may
have been perpetrated by a former employee or employees of group
during period 2009 - 2011
Source text for Eikon:
(Reporting by Neil Maidment)