Kansas City Southern profit falls on weak Mexican peso
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
Dec 1 Swift Energy Company on Tuesday said it chosen not to make an $8.9 million interest payment due on some of its senior notes even though it has adequate liquidity to do so.
The skipped interest payment, due Dec 1, does not constitute a default, but will become a default if payment is not made in 30 days, the company said.
Swift, a small oil and gas company based in Houston, is in restructuring talks with its bondholders and has hired Lazard to help with its efforts to boost liquidity and seek financing alternatives.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)
CHICAGO, Jan 20 Regional U.S. railroad Kansas City Southern on Friday reported a lower quarterly net profit, which the company blamed on the weakness of the Mexican peso versus the U.S. dollar.
* AIG Partners with Berkshire Hathaway unit on reinsurance agreement
* AT&T Inc -for quarter ended dec 31, 2016, expect to record noncash, pre-tax loss of approximately $1.0 billion