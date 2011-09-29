UPDATE 1-Swift Energy Q3 production hurt partly by pipeline failure

* Was required to halt dry natural gas sales from Fasken
field
* Expects pipeline services to resume in the near future
* Sees Q3 production slightly below low-end of 2.56-2.76
mmboe forecast
(Follows alerts)
Sept 29 Swift Energy Co lowered its
third-quarter production outlook as a pipeline failure forced it
to halt dry natural-gas sales from its Fasken field in Texas.
The oil-focused company said gross natural-gas sales volumes
in the Fasken field were about 40 million gross cubic feet per
day before the failure of a third-party operated gathering line
earlier this week.
Swift Energy expects pipeline services to resume in the near
future, but did not yet specify a date for when it expects
services to be restored.
Third-quarter production is now expected to fall slightly
below the low-end of its previous forecast of 2.56-2.76 million
barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).
The Houston-based company said the third quarter was also
hurt by weather-related problems, and other transportation and
processing-related issues.
Another rig also recently experienced a major mechanical
problem and is expected to be out of service for much of the
rest of the year, the company said in a statement.
This will hurt Swift's drilling schedule, but the company
said it could not determine the impact of the rig's absence and
pipeline service outage on fourth-quarter production.
Swift Energy shares closed at $28.12 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)