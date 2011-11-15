UPDATE 1-Swift Energy sees higher production in 2012

* Sees 2012 production rising by 20-25 pct over 2011
* Sets 2012 capex budget at $575-$625 mln
Nov 15 Oil and gas company Swift Energy Co
said production will increase by up to 25 percent next
year as it ramps up spending on drilling activity in the Eagle
Ford shale and the Olmos sands in South Texas.
The company forecast capital expenditures of $575-$625
million in 2012, up from the $480-$520 million it expects to
spend in 2011.
Swift Energy said production will increase 20-25 percent
next year, while reserves will grow by 15-20 percent.
The company expects to spend at least three fourth of its
capital expenditure budget on drilling activity in the Eagle
Ford shale and the Olmos sands.
The rest of the spending will be directed towards drilling
oil wells in Southeast Louisiana and Austin Chalk oil, as well
as natural gas development wells in the Central Louisiana and
East Texas areas, the company said in a statement.
The Houston-based company's shares closed at $30.15 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)