Swift Energy sees 2012 spending at higher end of forecast

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Oil-focused explorer Swift Energy Co said it expects full-year capital spending to come in at the upper end of its forecast on higher oil drilling activity in the second half of the year.
The Houston-based company's shares were down 10 percent at $26.78 in midday trade on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Depressed natural gas prices -- which are trading at decade-low levels -- continue to be a cause of worry, even as oil and gas explorers ramp up spending and shift focus towards oil drilling.
In November, Swift had forecast capital expenditures of $575-$625 million in 2012, up from the $480-$520 million it expects to spend in 2011.
Swift, which has forecast a 14-20 percent growth in its full year production, expects 55 percent of its full-year production to come from oil and liquids.
Earlier today, rivals Cimarex Energy Co and Ultra Petroleum Corp also forecast higher full-year production.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
