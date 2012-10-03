版本:
New Issue- Swift Energy adds $150 mln in notes

Oct 3 Swift Energy Co on Wednesday added
$150 million of senior notes to an existing issue in the 144a
private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan, RBC and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SWIFT ENERGY

AMT $150 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    03/01/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 105      FIRST PAY   03/01/2013 
MOODY'S B3      YIELD 6.993 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 592 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

