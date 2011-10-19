UPDATE 1- Swift Transportation Q3 profit beats Wall Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.25 vs est $0.22

* Q3 oper rev $863.8 mln vs est $871.7 mln

Oct 19 Swift Transportation posted a third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, helped by improving volumes and pricing , sending the U.S. trucker's shares up as much as 11 percent after the bell .

The company posted a third-quarter net income of $30.95 million, or 22 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.2 million, or a loss of 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 25 cents a share.

Operating revenue rose almost 14 percent to $863.8 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $871.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Swift is primarily a truckload carrier but it also has rail intermodal, freight brokerage, and third-party logistics operations.

It's largest customer is retailer Wal-Mart which accounts for about 10 percent of the trucker's total revenue.

Swift's rival Werner Enterprises Inc posted a third-quarter revenue that missed market expectations, hurt by weaker freight demand.

Shares of Phoenix, Arizona-based Swift, which went public in December 2010, were trading at $8.99 in after-market trade. They had closed at $8.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)