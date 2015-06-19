Swimming-FINA had cleared Olympic relay champion Palmer of doping

标题新闻：阿里巴巴董事局主席马云称公司今年对收购不感兴趣，更中意于合作
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
SYDNEY, June 19 Former Olympic relay champion Kylie Palmer had been cleared of a doping violation by FINA in 2013 but the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the decision leading to her current suspension, swimming's world governing body has said.
The 25-year-old pulled out of Australia's team for next month's world championships in Russia on Thursday after being informed she had failed the dope test at the 2013 edition of the event in Barcelona.
A FINA statement said it had cleared Palmer after the "low levels of a prohibited substance" evident in her in-competition sample in Barcelona did not show up in other tests conducted around the same time.
In February this year, however, WADA requested details of the case and subsequently asked the Court of Arbitration of Sport to order FINA to treat the case as an anti-doping violation.
Palmer, who strongly denies knowingly ingesting any banned substances, has accepted a provisional suspension until the case is heard by FINA's doping tribunal.
A 4x200m freestyle relay champion at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medallist in the same event four years later in London, Palmer was hoping to compete at a third Games next year.
If found guilty of an offence, Palmer faces a two-year ban which would rule her out of the Rio Olympics, while the whole Australian 4x200m freestyle team would be stripped of the silver medals they won in Barcelona. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)
以上为新闻提示，路透仅提供中文标题，不就原文报导提供中文版本。欲浏览英文报导全文，请点
* Sponsors bring in $1 billion for IOC per quadrennium (Updates with details, quotes, background)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.