Swimming-Huegill retires and offers help to Aussie team

Oct 29 Former party boy Geoff Huegill retired from swimming for the second time on Monday and then offered his help to Australia's under-fire new wave.

Australian officials have ordered a probe into the swim team's flop at the London Olympic earlier this year amid reports of bullying and disharmony away from the pool.

Accusations of pranks, including late-night joke phone calls and banging on doors at the team hotel before the Games, triggered outrage and badly tarnished the sport's image in Australia.

Huegill hopes to improve the mentality of a team who left London in shame after their worst Olympics in 20 years, failing to win a single individual title.

"What a lot of these young kids hadn't realised was how intimidating and how tough it actually is to get those medals," said the seven-times Commonwealth Games champion.

"It's time for these young kids to learn from the mistakes they've made ...(and) to really listen to those people who have been there and have the experience," added Huegill, who overcame obesity and alcohol issues to win double gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Huegill's hell-raising and alcohol abuse caused his weight to balloon to 138 kilograms after retiring from swimming for the first time after the 2004 Athens Olympics.

After his inspiring battle to get back into competitive shape paid rich dividends in Delhi two years ago, Huegill wants to put something back into the sport.

"One thing the sport does need is good leadership," said the 33-year-old, who missed out on selection for London.

"In a time of need, it would be a selfish thing for me if I turned my back on the sport and walked away with all the support I had given to me when I was at the top."

Huegill is set for talks with Swimming Australia, widely panned for financing the failed Olympic comeback bid of Ian Thorpe and selecting the bar-brawling Nick D'Arcy.

He is more concerned with helping the swimmers become more aware of their responsibilities.

"Hopefully we can bring the right group of people together and build the team into that 'we' mentality and come away with some better results in Rio in 2016," said Huegill. (Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Meadows)