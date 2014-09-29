Swimming-Former world record holder Schipper hangs up goggles

MELBOURNE, Sept 29 Australian double Olympic champion Jessica Schipper has decided to quit the pool after taking a break from competition to start a family.

The 27-year-old, who held the 200 metres butterfly world record for two years from 2006-08 and again in 2009 before being eclipsed by current holder Liu Zige of China, became a mother after the London Olympics.

"I'm looking forward to spending more time with my wonderful husband Brett and my son Robbie," she said in a statement released by Swimming Australia on Monday. "I'm leaving the sport with some amazing friends and memories."

Schipper won Olympic 4x100 medley relay gold at Athens in 2004 and defended it at Beijing four years later.

Though winning three individual butterfly titles at three world championships from 2005-09, Schipper had to settle for two bronze medals from her three Olympics, winning them in the 100 and 200 butterfly at the 2008 Games.

