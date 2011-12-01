REFILE-Swimming-World champion Magnussen not making a splash overseas

(Refiles to fix sign-off)
MELBOURNE Dec 1 Freestyle swimming world
champion James Magnussen plans to stay behind "closed doors" in
his home country of Australia to keep his rivals in the dark
before his bid for Olympic gold at the London Games next year.
The unheralded 20-year-old was a surprise winner of the blue
riband 100 metres freestyle at the Shanghai world championships
this year and said he hoped to preserve some of the shock value
for the Olympics.
"I guess one of the biggest weapons I had at the world
championships was the fact that nobody knew who I was,"
Magnussen told reporters in Sydney.
"I'm sure there's a lot of race footage out there now that
other coaches are studying and trying to teach their swimmers
how to race me but you really need to race somebody and be next
to them to get a feel for how they swim and how you can overcome
them.
"The more I can stay back here in Australia and keep to
myself and keep behind closed doors and train hard, the more
I'll benefit.
"We may head overseas and do a little bit of training but
the way our squad is at the moment I've got all the competition
I need within our own squad."
Magnussen, whose gold was his country's first in the blue
riband event at a global competition since the 1968 Mexico
Olympics, also helped Australia's 4x100m freestyle relay win in
Shanghai, the team upstaging the highly fancied French quartet
and the Michael Phelps-led Americans.
Magnussen's lead-off time of 47.49 seconds in the relay
remains the fastest since polyurethane suits were banned in Jan.
2010. Brazil's Cesar Cielo holds the record of 46.91 seconds set
in one of the now-banned suits.
