Swimming-Australian Monk admits lying to police over skateboard accident

SYDNEY Oct 1 Australian swimmer Kenrick Monk, a former relay world champion, has admitted lying to police over an accident which jeopardised his chances of competing at the London Olympics.

The 23-year-old, who won gold as a heat swimmer in the 4x100m medley at the 2007 world championships, broke his right elbow in two places in Brisbane on Wednesday and initially told police he had been run down by a car.

Swimming Australia said in a statement on Saturday that Monk had now admitted that he had fallen off a skateboard with no other vehicle involved.

"The entire matter is regrettable and we will be making no further comment until the full details of the incident are known," said Swimming Australia chief Kevin Neil. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

