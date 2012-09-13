Swimming-Aussies blame pranks, lack of unity for poor Olympics

SYDNEY, Sept 13 Schoolboy pranks, over-inflated
egos, a lack of team unity and unrealistic expectations filtered
into the public domain on Thursday as reasons for Australia's
poor showing in the Olympic swimming pool.
Australian swimmers suffered their worst Olympic performance
for 20 years in London, failing to win an individual title and
ending up with one relay gold, six silver and three bronze
medals.
Swimming Australia announced a review into the disappointing
display during the Games but are still framing the exact terms
of reference and structure of the investigation.
Some individual team members, however, have already had
their say on television, while the submission of one key figure,
head coach Leigh Nugent, has been leaked to the media.
Many of the initial reports focus on the behaviour of the
men's 4x100 metres relay team, who, led off by 100 metres
freetsyle favourite James Magnussen, were expected to win gold
but ended up out of the medals.
Tommaso D'Orsogna, who swam in the 4x100m heats, admitted to
being party to misbehaviour during a pre-Games camp in
Manchester, where squad members made prank telephone calls and
knocked on bedroom doors.
"People are kind of saying 'it's just boys being boys' but
unfortunately I come back and I look back on that kind of thing
and maybe that would be acceptable in schoolboy rugby... but
this is the Australian Olympic team," he told Channel 10 TV.
"That kind of behaviour shouldn't be tolerated nor should it
be allowed.
"I can definitely confirm that there's no way that any other
Australian team that went away to the Olympics would have been
mucking around and doing that stuff."
UNREALISTIC EXPECTATIONS
Libby Trickett, who helped Australia to the women's 4x100m
relay gold in her third Olympics, said the team spirit had not
been the same as she had previously experienced.
"Obviously this is the first year I've been on the team
since 2009, and I just felt in previous years there was a more
cohesive unit," she told Fox TV.
Nugent's report to the Swimming Australia board, leaked to
the Sydney Morning Herald, failed to mention any problems in the
cohesion of the team and said he aimed to bring some perspective
to the debate.
"It appears evident following the barrage of criticism the
expectation placed on this team was based on the fantasy that
the result from four years prior will automatically repeat
itself regardless of the comparative world positioning," he
wrote, according to the leaked document.
"Our process is to evaluate objectively and to continue to
improve from the low base we started from in 2009 and establish
a higher platform to launch from in 2013. This is a time where
we all need to pull together, not fall apart."
D'Orsogna, meanwhile, also said he had witnessed favouritism
for some of the bigger names in the team.
"It is a little bit disappointing to see and I think it is
part of the reason why the results in London weren't what we had
expected with people maybe putting themselves up a little bit
higher than the rest of the team," he said.
As for the allegation that team members had been subjected
to initiation rituals involving Stilnox - a strong sedative
banned by the Australian Olympic Committee just before the Games
- D'Orsogna preferred not to comment.
"I'm not going to be that guy that lies on media," he said.
"I'm not going to be the guy that stands up here and lies to
Australia but at the same time I'm just not going to comment."
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)