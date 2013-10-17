Swimming-Australia appoint Dutchman Verhaeren as head coach

SYDNEY Oct 17 Dutchman Jacco Verhaeren, best known for guiding the careers of Olympic champion swimmers Inge de Bruijn and Pieter van den Hoogenband, was named Australia national team head coach on Thursday.

Verhaeren, who was technical director with the Dutch Swimming Federation, will replace Leigh Nugent, who resigned in March in the wake of the scandal surrounding the behaviour of some members of Australian team at the London Olympics.

Australia, once a powerhouse in the sport, won just one gold medal in the London pool and Swimming Australia have instituted root and branch reform after a series of highly critical reports.

Gold medals for James Magnussen, Christian Sprenger and Cate Campbell at this year's world championships in Barcelona were an improvement and Verhaeren will be expected to build on that base before the Rio Olympics in 2016. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)