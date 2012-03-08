Olympics-Medal prospects look rosey for Britain's Halsall

LONDON, March 8 By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 8 European champion Fran Halsall
wore a bright pink swimsuit so her dad could spot her at the
British Olympic qualifiers on Thursday but her medal potential
was clear for all to see as she blazed to victory in the 100m
freestyle.
Having already booked her place on the British team in the
100m butterfly, Halsall surged home in 53.57 seconds, ahead of
Loughborough team mate Amy Smith who also guaranteed her place
on the Olympics team with second spot in 54.01.
Halsall, runner-up in the 2009 world championships in Rome
in a British record 52.87, produced two powerful lengths of the
London 2012 Aquatics Centre pool to lay down an impressive
marker for the summer when she will be part of a powerful home
team hoping to gain a clutch of gold medals.
"I was a bit disappointed with the time to be honest but
having said that I've never been this fast in Britain and it's
the fastest I've swam at this time of year," the gregarious
21-year-old told reporters.
"My coach always says I never really turn up until the
summer anyway. So hopefully I'll be able to go faster at the
Games and now I'm in the team I can just totally focus on that."
Explaining her garish choice of swimwear, Halsall, who also
sported turquoise nail varnish, explained: "My dad normally says
'what's wrong with Fran, her stroke's awful'," Halsall, whose
boyfriend will be playing for Britain in hockey at the Olympics,
joked.
"My mum has to say 'you're looking in the wrong lane
Andrew!' So I wore a bright suit so he can see what lane I'm
in."
British record holder James Goddard also booked his place in
the team in the 200m individual medley although he was beaten
into first place by Joseph Roebuck who is also qualified for the
400m individual medley and 200m butterfly.
Goddard, sixth in Beijing in 2008, produced a superb
backstroke length but was overtaken in the final freestyle leg
by the impressive Roebuck.
American gold medal machine Michael Phelps and world record
holder Ryan Lochte are expected to battle for gold in the 200m
medley in London but Roebuck said a bronze medal is up for
grabs.
"Phelps and Lochte are ahead of the world in the 1:54s,"
said Roebuck who won in personal best 1:58.16. "But third spot
is open for probably the next eight to 10 guys from last year's
rankings. It's all to play for."
The spectacular wave-shaped Aquatics Centre witnessed its
first world record when British Paralympian Eleanor Simmonds won
the 200m Mixed Class IM in 3:08.14.
The trials end on Saturday when the majority of the British
team will be confirmed.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)