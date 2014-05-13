Swimming-Double Olympic champion Sun shines on return to action

May 13 China's double Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang made a winning return to the pool after a six-month ban, taking an easy victory in the 200 metres freestyle at the National Championships and qualifying for the Asian Games.

It was Sun's first race since being banned by Chinese swimming authorities in November after a car he was driving without a license collided with a bus. He was also ordered to spend a week in detention and pay a fine.

The 2012 Olympic 400 and 1500m freestyle champion clocked a time of one minute 46.04 seconds in Monday's race, which was also his first since splitting with long-term coach Zhu Zhigen. Li Yunqi finished second in 1:47.74.

"I'm satisfied with today's performance. It's an easy win," the 22-year-old was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The 17th Asian Games will be staged in Incheon, South Korea from Sept. 19-Oct. 4. (Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Peter Rutherford)