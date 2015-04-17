Swimming-FINA publishes members' compensation following IOC lead

BERLIN, April 17 The world swimming federation (FINA) on Friday published financial compensation details, becoming the first international sport body to follow the lead of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier this month.

Switzerland-based FINA said top officers, including the president, were volunteers and took no salary but did receive a $400 per diem when travelling in business class this year.

"In answer to the IOC President Thomas Bach and Agenda 2020's call for transparency, FINA...states that the President, the Honorary Secretary, the Honorary Treasurer and the Bureau Members do not receive any kind of indemnity," it said.

"They are considered volunteers and do not receive a salary. Until Dec 31, 2014 they received $300 per diem for the days of travel for FINA business and from Jan 1 $400 per diem. The travel expenses are covered in business class," FINA said in the statement.

FINA said its office currently employed 32 people, including 11 part-time staff, but did not say how many days of travel had been registered for the previous year.

Swimming is one of the most popular sports of the Olympics.

Agenda 2020 is the IOC's reform plan to make the Games more attractive.

The IOC earlier this month published its own compensation policy for the first time following a proposal from its ethics commission to increase transparency within the organisation.

The IOC president, who also does not get a salary, is paid a flat annual amount of 225,000 euros ($243,540) to cover his expenses.

IOC Executive Board members and commission heads get $900 per day with standard IOC members $450 a day. An annual administrative support of $7,000 is added for each member, while travel and accommodation is covered by the IOC.

World soccer's governing body FIFA and its European confederation UEFA have staunchly refused to publish the salaries and bonuses of top staff including under-fire FIFA President Sepp Blatter, also an IOC member. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann. Editing by Patrick Johnston)