Swimming-France's Manaudou qualifies for London Olympics

DUNKIRK, France, March 20 Former Olympic
champion Laure Manaudou qualified for the London Games after
winning the 100 metres backstroke final at the French
championships on Tuesday.
The 2004 Olympic 400 metres freestyle champion, who quit
swimming in 2009 after becoming pregnant, returned to the sport
last year in an attempt to take part in this year's Games.
The 25-year-old clocked 1:00.18, well below the required
1:00.82 Olympic A time, almost four years after failing to shine
at the Beijing Olympics.
The top two in each final at the French championships
qualify for the London Games providing they swim under the
Olympic A time.
"I would like to thank my family, my friends, and all those
who have always believed in me," she told Eurosport.
"It was not an easy challenge, but the French crowd helped
me a lot. In 2004 (in Athens), it was easy, I was 17, I was
crazy."
France showed they would be a force to be reckoned with in
London when world season's bests were set in the 200 freestyle.
Yannick Agnel set a French record and world season's best of
1:44.42 to book his place in London along with second-placed
Amaury Leveaux who finished 0.30 off the pace.
The day after swimming the season's fastest 400 metres
freestyle, Camille Muffat again impressed by winning her 200
freestyle semi-final in a French record time of 1:55.40.
"I'm very happy, I did not think I could swim that fast
today especially since I had trouble sleeping last night," she
told reporters.
World champion Jeremy Stravius, however, failed to qualify
when he finished third in the 100 metres backstroke final behind
co-world champion Camille Lacourt and Benjamin Stasiulis.
