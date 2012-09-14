Swimming-Olympic champion Lefert quits the pool to make a living

PARIS, Sept 14 Olympic 4x100 freestyle relay
champion Clement Lefert has quit swimming to go back to
university, saying he will not be able to make a living out of
his sport.
"I have put an end to my career to focus entirely on my
studies," the 24-year-old Lefert told local newspaper Nice-Matin
on Friday.
"I did not take this decision overnight. I have been
considering it for a while because I always worried about my
future."
Lefert, who also took a 4x200 freestyle relay silver medal
at the London Games, said he wanted a bright professional future
and had enrolled at business school EDHEC, one of the best in
France.
"I want to have a job I like, not one I would not have
chosen and I am fully aware that swimming will never make me
free from want," he said.
"I am not Camille Lacourt, Yannick Agnel or Laure Manaudou,"
he said, referring to the few French swimmers who clinched
lucrative advertising contracts after they won world or Olympic
titles.
Manaudou, who was the 2004 Olympic 400m freestyle champion
but failed to get into a final in London, gets 1.5 million euros
($1.93 million) a year from sponsors, according to daily
newspaper Le Parisien.
By comparison, American swimmer Michael Phelps, the world's
most decorated Olympic athlete, has been earning five to seven
million dollars a year since the 2008 Beijing Olympics,
according to media reports.
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Clare Fallon)